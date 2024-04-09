Woking captain Jacob Woods was delighted with his side’s performance. He said: “Before the game we knew we were in for a tough game. Raynes Park are second in the league and they beat us by one point at their ground back on the opening day of the season. Raynes Park have excellent forwards, and we knew we would have to front up in that area of the game. We more than did that and it was an excellent performance. We now look forward to our last league game of the season on Saturday, when we will have the chance to secure a top-four finish.”