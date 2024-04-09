Woking returned to winning ways with an impressive 39-33 win against high-flying Raynes Park in Surrey Counties Five on Saturday.
Woking captain Jacob Woods was delighted with his side’s performance. He said: “Before the game we knew we were in for a tough game. Raynes Park are second in the league and they beat us by one point at their ground back on the opening day of the season. Raynes Park have excellent forwards, and we knew we would have to front up in that area of the game. We more than did that and it was an excellent performance. We now look forward to our last league game of the season on Saturday, when we will have the chance to secure a top-four finish.”
Woking are currently in fifth place in the Surrey Counties Five table with one game left this season. Woking will host third-placed London French on Saturday knowing a win will be enough to move above Egham Hollowegians and secure a fourth-placed finish.
Chobham were also in action on Saturday, but they slipped to a 43-26 defeat at home to HAC in the Regional Two Thames League in their final league game of the season. The defeat means Chobham finish the campaign in a creditable seventh place after picking up 52 points from their 20 matches.
Chobham will be in action on Saturday when they will travel to Monkton Lane to face Regional Two South Central outfit Farnham in the opening round of the Papa Johns Cup (3pm).