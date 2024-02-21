Woking played an official role at Twickenham Stadium when England faced Wales in the Guinness Six Nations on February 10, 2024.
A party from the Counties Five Surrey club acted as flag bearers as the hosts prevailed 16-14.
Andy Jones, chairman of the club based at West Byfleet Rec, said: “I got a call from the RFU in early January asking me if I would be interested in getting 25 volunteers together to carry a flag out onto the Twickenham pitch for the England v Wales game.
“I was asked if I wanted a bit of time to think about it and talk to the committee members.
“But I had to let the RFU know by midday the next day and I had to be confident that I’d get a confirmed 25 volunteers.
“I thought about it for about a nanosecond and confirmed to them on the same call that we’d be delighted to provide that number of volunteers.
“This sort of thing doesn’t happen to us as club.
“So to get this invitation wouldn’t just give all of us a memory of a lifetime, it would also give the club huge kudos with greater visibility in the Surrey rugby community.
“Despite all the challenges that we’ve had to overcome in the past few years, I got the impression the RFU were suitably impressed with our resilience and tenacity to keep going and felt that in recognition we’d deservedly earned this opportunity.
“Our own on-field campaign is going extremely well and the general mood in the club is being upbeat and confident in facing into some of the challenges we still need to overcome.”