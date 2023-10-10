CHOBHAM Women were close to their first victory of the campaign when they hosted Welwyn at Fowlers Wells last Sunday.
The Scarlet & Golds went into the National Challenge One South East (North) fixture having lost 15-12 to London Welsh and 24-14 to Thamesians in their two previous league matches and fallen 20-19 to Reading in the RFU Women’s Intermediate Cup first round.
But the clash with Hertfordshire side Welwyn ended 22-22 – and Chob’s performance impressed their manager Catrina Campbell.
She told the News & Mail: “From the outset the game was about who was going to dominate the scrums and breakdowns.
“Both teams were pretty evenly matched and had their fair share of turnovers.
“Once again we showed great resilience and great tackling from every player.
“With new player partnerships in the back line, we showed the huge potential we have this season.
“Mia Eldridge, who recently transferred to us, scored a hat-trick of tries.
“Our other try-scorer was Georgina Bullen, who put in a great shift defensively and won many of our line-outs.”
Gina Lee, who was captain on the day, kicked a conversion.
Chobham named hooker Lucy Mortimer their forwards player of the match. Backs player of the match was scrum-half Angela Randazzo.
Campbell said: “Lucy and Angela were carrying slight injuries but showed their 100 per cent commitment to Chobham Women.”
The villagers have a rest weekend before their next league game – away to Suffolk club Sudbury on October 22.
Chobham train from 7.15pm to 9pm at Fowlers Wells on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Newcomers are welcome.