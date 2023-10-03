WOKING skipper Jacob Woods was proud of his side, despite their 34-24 defeat at Croydon in Counties Five Surrey last Saturday.
The result meant Woking entered the October break with one win and two losses from their three matches so far.
They resume action on October 21, when they host table-topping Reigate. The leaders took maximum points from their three games in September – a 93-7 victory over Merton, a 63-12 triumph against Wandsworthians and, last Saturday, a walkover versus London French.
Woods said: “Despite the result, I couldn’t be more proud of the boys.
“On another day we may have picked up a bit of luck but ultimately it was our performance in the last five minutes of both halves which cost us.
“I want to see many people at training in the next couple of weeks as well as doing their own training and rehab while we have no games so we can be as ready as possible following the break.”
Despite their squad carrying several injuries, Woking were able to field a strong side – and name a full complement of replacements – for the clash with Croydon.
The guests started brightly. And although Croydon dominated territory, Woking had the lion’s share of possession.
Good work from the visiting forwards created an overlap which full-back Keilhan Watson took advantage of. He executed an audacious chip over the Londoners’ full-back, collected the ball and touched down under the posts. The conversion was added.
However, the travellers seemed to switch off and Croydon came back into the match. They soon scored a try but the conversion was missed.
Shortly afterwards, a straightforward penalty from Mark Rose extended Woking’s lead to five points.
Croydon hit back. A combination of poor discipline by Woking and lack of focus in the visitors’ defence resulted in two tries for the Spitfires in quick succession, making the score 15-10 at the turnaround.
At half-time, Woods and player-coach Rose emphasised the importance of discipline and strong defence for the second period.
One change was made at the break, front row Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes coming off.
Woking had a tough start to the second half, conceding a converted try from a rolling maul and losing flanker Josh Claydon with an ankle injury.
However, the Woking forwards started to build momentum which allowed the backs space. Another try for Watson was the outcome, this time from a chip and chase. The score was converted and Woking were only 22-17 adrift.
The first 20 minutes of the second half saw both sides have strong play ruined by poor discipline.
Croydon broke down a wing and scored another try. But Watson completed a hat-trick when he dotted down following another chip and chase. The extras were added, leaving Croydon three points up with five minutes to go.
But more poor discipline, and panicked play, from Woking enabled Croydon to cross the line from a tapped penalty. The try was converted.