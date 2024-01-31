Chobham Rugby Club are reeling from discovering they need to find around £270,000 more than they expected to revamp their clubhouse.
The Scarlet & Golds are looking to:
* Create two extra 20-person changing rooms with en-suite showers and toilets.
* Create a new changing room, with integrated shower and toilet, for match officials.
* Create a new lobby.
* Enlarge their function room, creating a facility capable of providing enough space for players’ post-match meals and for hosting more community-led activities.
* Enhance and extend their kitchen facilities.
* Enhance and extend their bar facilities, including the creation of an outside servery.
* Create a new clubroom/meeting room for use by their members and local community groups.
The club were hoping for a grant to cover the bulk of the cost of the work at their Fowlers Wells ground – but they have received a nasty shock.
A letter from the Scarlet & Golds to members and stakeholders said: “We wrote at the end of last year about our plans to revamp our clubhouse facilities to meet the needs of our current membership and the local community.
“In order to progress these ambitious plans, we have applied for a significant grant from Your Fund Surrey, the community projects fund managed by Surrey County Council who are currently considering our application.
“However, initial feedback is that the percentage of the project able to be covered by Your Fund Surrey is significantly less than we originally expected.
“Hence on top of the contribution from club reserves, the club will need to raise approximately an additional £270,000 from other sources.
“In order to progress these ambitious plans, we need our members, supporters and local residents to get behind the project and help in any way they can.
“How can you help?
“Help our crowdfunding campaign. In February we will be launching a crowdfunding appeal, which we will be applying to Sport England to match fund.
“Donate rewards. As part of this we would like to offer rewards to those who contribute at certain levels, for example ‘the first five people to contribute £20 get a car wash by the juniors’ or ‘the first to contribute £500 get a sailing trip for four people hosted by Bob Smith’.
“Organise a fundraising event. Members and supporters can organise fundraising events within their section/age group which will go towards the crowdfunding campaign target and hopefully be matched by Sport England.
“Pledge an in-kind donation of materials or services.
“Do you work for or run a company that could pledge in-kind donation of services or materials for the projects?
“Examples would be building materials, electrical, plumbing or architectural services – indeed anything required for the project. We will be able to count that pledge against our proportion of the funding needed.
“Does your employer operate a matched giving scheme or charity funding scheme?
“Many companies operate schemes where they will either match employee contributions, contribute money towards volunteer hours spent or provide funding to local projects/charities.
“This project will benefit all members, supporters and our local community. All ideas for hitting our target and offers of help are gratefully received.”