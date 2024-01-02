Chobham are appealing for more women and girls to join their ranks.
The Scarlet & Golds are offering three training sessions for free in a bid to encourage youngsters to join – and they are hosting a special camp that has the backing of England legend Emily Scarratt.
The club’s women and girls, plus the volunteers who ensure the section runs smoothly, all got together at Fowlers Wells in the build-up to Christmas to show how much the game has grown in the village in recent years.
Catrina Campbell, Chob’s women’s manager, said: “From minis all the way through the years to juniors and up to the current women’s XV, there are many opportunities to get involved in this fantastic sport.
“Despite the numbers we had on show at the get-together, we’re still in need of more players and volunteers across all sections.”
The club are especially looking to boost numbers in their under-11s (Year 5 and Year 6), under-12s (Year 7) and under-16s (Year 10 and Year 11).
Campbell said: “New players can try three sessions for free. So no matter how much or how little experience you have, now’s the time to come and see why rugby is for girls.”
In a further bid to increase the number of girls and women enjoying rugby at Fowlers Wells, Chobham are running an Allianz Inner Warrior camp on Sunday, January 7 (noon to 2pm).
Afterwards, participants will have the chance to watch Chobham Women entertain Thamesians in National Challenge One South East (North).
The Allianz Inner Warrior scheme is part of an RFU programme that has helped introduce more than 25,000 women and girls to rugby since 2017.
Scarratt – World Rugby’s Women’s Player of the Year in 2019 and the Red Roses’ record points-scorer – said: “These camps are designed to welcome women and girls into rugby, with no judgement and no pressure.
“It’s a great opportunity to try something different, meet new people and get active with like-minded people.
“The reactions you get from those camps and days are amazing.
“I haven’t seen anyone who hasn’t had a brilliant experience and didn’t want to go back.
“They’ve made friends and had a new appreciation for rugby.
“Take a friend, just go and give it a try. You’ll feel great for setting yourself a new challenge.
“The great thing about rugby is there are a number of ways to play.
“If you don’t want to play full-contact rugby, you can play non-contact or get involved in volunteering.”