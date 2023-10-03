A LAST-GASP converted try handed Chobham what assistant coach Chris Nicholas described as a stunning victory over Belsize Park last Saturday.
The Scarlet & Golds chalked up a 24-17 success at Regent’s Park in Central London to move up to sixth place in Regional Two Thames.
Nicholas, who was in charge on the day, said: “We followed up the previous week’s performance against Aylesbury with our first away win of the season in stunning fashion.
“For it to be 0-0 at half-time, with us having played against the wind and produced some impressive scramble defence, was pleasing, as were glimpses of our attacking threat.
“Going 10-0 down shortly after the break wasn’t quite on the plan – but it gave us the shock we needed.
“It was 17-17 with two minutes to go and Belsize Park missed a kick to win the game.
“What resulted was the best of us, showing attacking intent with pace and accuracy to claim our five-point win.
“It was a huge result, and I’m incredibly proud of the effort by all.
“It’s said that winning is a habit – and who better to test ourselves against than top-of-the-table Amersham & Chiltern in our next fixture, at home on October 14?”
Captain Guy Mawhood added: “The first half was one for the purists, finishing 0-0.
“Considering we were going uphill and into the wind in the first half, to hold off Belsize Park for the full 40 minutes was a huge credit to our defence. With nine handling errors, we were causing ourselves so many problems.
“In the second half, we came out of the blocks quickly and got on the front foot, scoring early.
“Some more excellent attack from our boys got us over the try line twice more.
“However, some sloppy defence from us allowed Belsize Park back into the game and they scored a quick try.
“The scores were level and they had a chance to clinch the game in the last play with a penalty kick.
“Fortunately for us they missed the crucial kick at the posts.
“The belief the boys showed right at the end to run the length of the field and score the winning try truly indicates where this club is going. I couldn’t be more proud.
“Special mention goes to the Chobham supporters who travelled four hours to get to the game because of heavy traffic. A huge thank you.”
The Scarlet & Golds showed four changes from the win over Aylesbury.
Harvey Bowen returned in the front row, with Joao Hames at prop, utility forward Dan Warren on the bench and a debut start on the wing for ex-youth player Ieuan Woods, who joined the villagers from Ormskirk RFC during the summer.
Director of rugby Harry Norman-Walker said: “We travelled to Regent’s Park knowing we had a tough afternoon ahead.
“Our young front row were scrum after scrum on the back foot, yet the whole pack worked hard to keep us in the game.
“Sadly, bad handling stopped us making an impact on the game in the first half.
“Both teams were evenly matched. And even when the hosts went down to 14 men following Bronson Larson’s yellow card for a high tackle on George McPherson after half an hour, we were unable to take advantage of the extra player and the teams went in at half-time without a score.
“The highlight of the first half was wing Jenkins’ try-saving tackle under the posts.”
Five minutes into the second period, Belsize Park scored a simple try from a central scrum 15 metres out.
As the hosts ran back from the restart, a high tackle presented them with a penalty which was kicked for a 10-0 lead.
Norman-Walker said: “With 50 minutes played, a hands move to the left wing released Joe Mousley – and after breaking two tackles he scored our first try of the day.
“We started to put the pressure on and eventually Nieem Khan crashed over to equal the scores.
“As the match started to come alive, we upped our game.
“From a ruck, a Mawhood break saw him pop to Mousley for his second try of the afternoon. Sam Davies converted.
“Two minutes later came Belsize Park’s best try of the day when they ran the ball from inside their own 22 and centre Lewis scored under the posts. The try was converted to bring the teams even again.”
The final ten minutes saw the hosts pressurising the Chobham line – but they were unable to convert that dominance into points.
Norman-Walker said: “What could’ve been the last play was a kick at the posts for Belsize Park, but they pushed the ball wide.
“Woods ran the ball from behind our line, breaking three tackles and making his way to their 22. The ball went wide – and after a couple of breakdowns, Mousley passed to Davies who crossed the line. Davies converted.”
Norman-Walker hailed the Scarlet & Golds’ backs.
He said: “For the second week running our backs were a class above the opposition.
“Excitingly, our youngsters Davies, Jenkins and Woods make the future look bright.
“Our final try, running the ball from behind our own line to win, was Chobham at its best.
“But credit has to go to the forwards for digging in and dominating the set piece from whistle to whistle.
“This is the first time we’ve recorded back-to-back wins this season. Credit goes to the squad who’ve played so far.
“This Saturday provides a much-needed break for us.
“We’re looking forward to getting injured players back to strengthen our squad against Amersham & Chiltern.
“I’m so proud of the performance of the matchday 18, the squad’s positive attitude and the numbers at training.
“This season is really starting to get exciting and we’re showing to be a top-half team.”