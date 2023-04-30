A BRAVE recovery by Chobham was unable to secure them a place in the Papa Johns Community Cup’s Counties One Championship final at Twickenham Stadium.
The Scarlet & Golds battled back from 22-3 down to close the gap to only five points and leave last-four opponents Old Alleynians sweating.
But the side from Dulwich, south east London, scored again late in last Saturday’s showdown to rubber-stamp their passage to HQ, where they will face Essex outfit Harlow on Sunday.
Despite the heartbreaking setback against the old boys, Chob have had a magnificent season.
Not only did they reach the semi-finals of a national knockout competition, they won the Counties One Surrey/Sussex title to regain their place in level-six rugby.
Reflecting on the loss to Old Alleynians, Scarlet & Golds’ director of rugby Harry Norman-Walker told the News & Mail: “This match was the culmination of a fantastic season from the boys.
“Obviously we hoped for a successful result at Old Alleynians.
“But we lost to an impressive outfit who tested us in all areas of the game from the kick-off.
“They set up what was a seemingly unassailable lead, yet an awesome second half saw us nearly overturn the hosts. But it was not to be.
“The whole squad and management were disappointed, but we won the league and made the semi-finals of a national competition.
“What an awesome season the team have had. They must be very proud, and excited about next season.”
