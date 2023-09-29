WOKING scored eight tries as they secured their first win of the Counties Five Surrey season last Saturday.
They hammered a spirited Mitcham & Carshalton 44-3 at Byfleet Rec to get off the mark in the league following an opening-day setback at Raynes Park.
Mark Rose, Woking’s head coach, said: “‘It’s great to get the first win and there are lots of positives and improvements from the previous week.
“Our penalty count is still far too high and something we need to work on.”
The early exchanges were shaded by the visitors as Woking indiscipline allowed their opponents to gain good field position without ever really threatening the home line.
As the first half went on, the Woking pack began to get the upper hand which enabled them to bring their back line into play.
Midway through the half, Woking debutant Matt Grimes kicked deep into the Mitcham 22, collected his own kick as the defender failed to deal with the bouncing ball, and touched down.
Shortly afterwards, the guests reduced the deficit with a well-taken drop goal following a spell of sustained pressure.
Woking came back strongly and dominated the remainder of the half.
Flanker Josh Claydon sprinted over, and debutant Carl Jacobz crossed from close range as Mitcham struggled to contain their hosts.
And Woking ensured a 22-3 lead at the break when second row and man of the match Kieran Williamson dotted down.
From the second-half kick-off, Mitcham failed to deal with the ball, enabling Claydon to collect and feed Chris Wallis to score under the posts.
The travellers defended resolutely without ever really threatening the Woking half, only gaining ground from occasional infringements.
Home skipper Jacob Woods was the next to score, collecting the ball from a set line-out move to break the defensive line 40 metres out and charge through, leaving the covering defenders in his wake.
Then Mike Aitchison set up Chris Swan with a well-paced crossfield kick that the winger collected to outsprint his opponent and score in the corner.
Wallis completed the scoring with another well-worked try following good phase play between forwards and backs.