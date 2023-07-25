CHOBHAM’S young stars were honoured for their efforts during the 2022-23 season when they gathered for the club’s junior awards evening.
The Best Newcomer Award recognised players who joined the Scarlet & Golds during the campaign and made a significant impact not only on the pitch but with their team-mates and the overall coaching squad.
Winners: under-12 boys – Dylan Vuurboom; under-13 boys – Jack Zanutto; under-14 girls – Nina Basson; under-14 boys – Leo Bailey; under-15 boys – Will Clifford; under-16 girls – Pele; under-16 boys – Dihan Truter; under-18 girls – Maisie Collins; colts boys – Tim Newton.
Being a smaller team, the under-12 girls did not have a winner in this category.
The Most-Improved Award was presented to players who made the biggest strides in developing their game during the season. They were enthusiastic members of their team and showed strong potential as future game changers.
Winners: under-12 girls – Genie Massam; under-12 boys – Ben Capper; under-13 boys – Quinn Hall; under-14 girls – Freya Saunders; under-14 boys – Rory Barr; under-15 boys – George Herring; under-16 girls – Daisy Cole; under-16 boys – Joe Gibbons; under-18 girls – Mia Weiss; colts boys – Cameron Bond.
The Coaches’ Player Award was for youngsters who demonstrated good sportsmanship, listened to the coach and were reliable in attendance at training and games, as well as being consistent team players who assisted others rather than seeking glory on their own.
Winners: under-12 girls – Ruby Swanepoel; under-12 boys – Thomas Rogers; under-13 boys – Henry Mansfield; under-14 girls – Honor Robinett; under-14 boys – Max Dawson; under-15 boys – Owen Gay; under-16 girls – Bo Kent; under-16 boys – Finlay Cunnison; under-18 girls – Ashley Lovelock; colts boys – Elliott Bonner.
The Players’ Player Award saw the children nominated and voted for by the players themselves.
In the under-12 girls’ section, two players were tied on votes, showing how tight-knit the group are.
Winners: under-12 girls – Jay Stolworthy and Charlotte Redfern; under-12 boys – Will Harris; under-13 boys – Harry Sewell-Jones; under-14 girls – Freya Morgan; under-14 boys – Scott Vuurboom; under-15 boys – Will Clifford; under-16 girls – Libby Warwick; under-16 boys – Oliver Brown; under-18 girls – Hannah Wilmott; colts boys – Sam Pemberton.
The Clubman Award was given by the manager and head coach to the player in their age group who they considered had made the biggest contribution to the squad’s progress while displaying and upholding TREDS – teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship – and the club ethos throughout the season.
Winners: under-12 girls – Leila Skinner; under-12 boys – Finlay Hooper; under-13 boys – Huw Griffith-Jones; under-14 girls – Eve Holden; under-14 boys – Tommy Chalcraft; under-15 boys – Aaron Sutcliffe; under-16 girls – Charlotte Newing; under-16 boys – Alfie Duke; under-18 girls – Sophie Gregory; colts boys – Eddie Thomas.
The Junior Section Clubman of the Year Award went to Ross Linaker.
A Chobham spokesman said: “Ross is not on a committee or part of a management group.
“His son spent a great deal of the season not playing due to injury. But Ross coached every week and attended all matches and toured regardless, bringing with him a sense of fun that permeates down into his age group, making his impact on player progression evident and bringing a level-headedness and calm thinking that is refreshing.
“He is also an active supporter of the senior teams and attended as many matches as possible during the season.”
Chobham’s junior section has more than 370 players.
During 2022-23, they played more than 180 matches, 75 of which were at home, with 2,534 points scored collectively since January and more than 3,300 match meals eaten at the club since September.