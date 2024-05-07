Chobham/Guildfordians under-18 girls triumphed against Farnham with a 19-5 victory in a showcase clash at Twickenham Stoop.
In a thrilling encounter Chobham/Guildfordians, featuring three of Chobham’s under-18 girls – Natalie Gregory, Kayla Joubert and Evie Bennett – secured a hard-fought victory against Farnham in a match that kept excited spectators on the edge of their seats until the final few minutes.
Farnham had a very strong first half, applying pressure from the outset and using some clever kicks into space behind the Chobham/Guildfordians defensive line to gain ground and keep play in the opposition half. This hard work paid off with an early score in the first ten minutes through an unconverted try to move 5-0 up.
Farnham had the upper hand for the remainder of the first half, dominating possession with their skilled backs keeping the ball alive and creating fluid moves using the full width of the field. But the Chobham/Guildfordians defence held strong and denied any further scores, with some solid tackling by captain Sophie Watson and Chobham’s Joubert, and the occasional breakthrough by the impressive Ruby Winstanley of Harlequins and England under-18s. But the scoreline remained 5-0 at half-time.
After a team talk and a few replacements following the break, Chobham/Guildfordians came out strongly at the start of the second half, taking a leaf out of Farnham’s book and using their own kicking game to their advantage to gain ground into Farnham’s 22. At this stage Chobham’s scrum half Gregory took control of the game, using great awareness and quick reflexes to feed the ball out into space and create opportunities for the backs. But Farnham held strong and were looking like they might hold out for the victory.
But at 52 minutes (of a 70-minute game) Chobham/Guildfordians finally got their breakthrough score after a Farnham penalty with captain Watson running in a try from the five-metre line and the impressive Clara Stephens curling in a sublime conversion to move Chobham/Guildfordians into the lead. Chobham/Guildfordians led 7-5 with not long left.
After some strong play from both sides it was then only six minutes later that Chobham/Guildfordians stole the ball after a tackle in the midfield and forward Amy Henwood ran in a stunning solo effort down the left wing to put Chobham/Guildfordians seven points ahead after the conversion hit the upright. By this point the floodgates had started to open and just three minutes later a fine offload from Winstanley at the halfway line unleashed a Stephens dash for another try and her own conversion put Chobham/Guildfordians 19-5 ahead. After a few tense moments defending on their tryline the final whistle blew and Chobham/Guildfordians had secured the win.
It was an incredible experience for the Chobham girls to play at Twickenham Stoop. From the Harlequins changing rooms to running out under the floodlights, the crowds in the stands and the professional-standard television coverage it was a real once-in-a lifetime experience for the Chobham girls and all their families and friends who came to support. The club thanked all the coaches, first aiders and supporters who helped create an unforgettable night for all involved.
Anyone who would like more information on Chobham Rugby Club should visit its website at www.chobhamrugby.co.uk for further details.