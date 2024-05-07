After some strong play from both sides it was then only six minutes later that Chobham/Guildfordians stole the ball after a tackle in the midfield and forward Amy Henwood ran in a stunning solo effort down the left wing to put Chobham/Guildfordians seven points ahead after the conversion hit the upright. By this point the floodgates had started to open and just three minutes later a fine offload from Winstanley at the halfway line unleashed a Stephens dash for another try and her own conversion put Chobham/Guildfordians 19-5 ahead. After a few tense moments defending on their tryline the final whistle blew and Chobham/Guildfordians had secured the win.