This seemed to galvanise Chobham, who battered the Guildford defence for the next ten minutes with scrum after scrum ending in penalty after penalty. Eventually, a perfectly-executed move from a scrum sent Tommy Reed through a huge gap in midfield. When he was brought down a metre short of the line, quick recycling and great hands from Jones, Williams and Davies put skipper Guy Mawhood over for the bonus-point try. Davies added the extras to extend Chobham's lead to 26-13.