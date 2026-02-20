Chobham lost 32-19 at home to Tottonians in Regional Two South Central.
Chobham started brightly and created good possession deep in the Tottonians half which they manipulated neatly, first left and then right, stretching the tottering Tottonians defence. Winger Noah Jenkins squeezed in at the corner for an excellent try.
Tottonians came back strongly and eventually breached the Chobham defence when Andrews ran a piercing line and found scrum-half Dolbear on his shoulder to score. The visitors then went 10-7 up when Chobham infringed in front of the posts.
Chobham were undaunted and drove deep into the Tottonians half. Working the ball left, Dalo Govinder found Mason Lynch out wide. A scintillating step of his right foot sent him on an arc around the Tottonians defence for a classic winger’s try, taking the home side into a 12-10 lead on 35 minutes.
Chobham started to feel the pressure up front as half-time approached. Despite some tremendous goal-line defence, a powerful Tottonians scrum deep in the Chobham 22 gave Jansen enough room to barge over the line and give the visitors a 17-12 lead at half-time.
Chobham started the second half well. Reacting quickly to the award of a penalty five metres out, captain Guy Mawhood found Ben Puttock who crashed his way over for a try which took them into the lead.
Forced onto the back foot and struggling to clear their lines, Chobham coughed up possession deep in their own territory. Tottonians centre Grimes was on hand out wide to take them back into the lead.
Frustration started to build for Chobham as a series of penalties trapped them deep in their own territory and culminated in a yellow card for Mawhood. Tottonians exploited the numerical advantage ruthlessly with two well-worked tries in the final quarter.
