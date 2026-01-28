Chobham Cannons beat Cobham 57-5 in a friendly on a brisk and breezy Saturday afternoon.
Chobham made the early pace with left wing Lewis Bateman scoring a try on five minutes, converted nonchalantly from out wide by Sean Robbings.
There followed a frustrating period in which Chobham failed to convert possession and position into points, only enlivened by a red card for a Cobham forward after a midfield melee.
The deadlock was broken when Ollie Campbell seized possession from a wobbly Cobham line out. The ball was worked quickly left where Bateman scored his second try.
Chobham’s domination continued and, on 35 minutes, full-back Ned Hewson, collecting a ball in his own half, proceeded upfield. After beating half a dozen tacklers, Hewson found Campbell on his shoulder to finish the try. Chobham moved into a 19-0 lead.
Approaching half-time, Chobham’s dominance was further rewarded when Jared Rodgers reacted quickly to a penalty deep in Cobham territory to take the score to 26-0.
The second half started much as the first had finished when centre Jason Evans manufactured an outrageous dummy to breach the Cobham defence and race in from 40 metres.
A poor clearance kick soon presented Cobham with a try scoring opportunity to take the score to 33-5.
That proved to be the high point of Cobham’s afternoon, as Chobham took full control in the last quarter.
On 65 minutes, a scrum won against the head on halfway allowed Harry Roles to charge upfield, eventually finding Callum Dodds-Worrall for the try.
Bateman was then set free on the left wing deep in his own half before handing the try to Evans.
As full-time approached the Cobham defence allowed Roles to round off a fine performance with an excellent try.
Dodds-Worrall scored the final try to seal a thumping win.
By Tim Connolly
