Then, after four minutes, from a scrum on the Chobham ten-metre line, winger Noah Jenkins broke through some weak midfield defence and weaved his way powerfully to the Petersfield 22. The scrambling Petersfield defence couldn't stay legal and Guy Mawhood kicked the resulting penalty deep into the red zone. With the lineout won, a couple of forward carries opened up an inviting short side and Mawhood floated a 30-metre pass to Jenkins on the left-hand touchline for him to stroll in for the first try of the day. Mawhood couldn't convert but the visitors led 5-0.