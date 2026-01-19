Chobham won 43-21 at home to Havant’s second team in Regional Two South Central.
Havant started like a runaway train, their heavy forwards and big backs thundering into the spirited Chobham ranks, but the hosts stood firm.
A wobbly Havant line-out allowed Chobham to seize on turnover ball which was worked neatly left where Guy Mawhood spotted a gap at the subsequent ruck and nipped over a try against the early run of play.
The visitors roared back at Chobham from the restart and charge after charge was repelled inches from the try line.
Havant were held up in-goal and the resultant drop-out was being returned with force when Magnus Barber seized on a loose pass deep in his own half. Moving the ball left, Chobham found Mason Lynch who embarked upon a scintillating run down field, finding Mawhood on his inside shoulder with a well-timed pass that ensured a try under the posts.
From the restart Havant rumbled back into the game, determined to convert possession and position into points. Havant won a scrum deep in Chobham territory, but possession was fumbled in midfield and Tommy Reed snaffled the ball to feed Rhys Tulk for a 70-metre try.
Chobham were full of confidence and Sam Davies raced clear for a cracking try to make the score 28-0 with barely 30 minutes gone.
Another Havant line-out wobbled and Chobham possession was eventually converted into a try for Pete McCain. The hosts led 35-0 at half-time.
On 47 minutes, nicely worked field position deep in the Havant half resulted in possession that was moved swiftly left where Lynch finished. A subsequent penalty put Chobham 43-0 up with more than 20 minutes to go.
Havant responded with tries from Butterwick, Penfold and Rowland to make the final score 43-21.
By Tim Connolly
