Chobham were now taking control with superior power in the carry and aggression in defence. They were also winning the territory battle and with the conditions making it difficult for Ellingham to exit, Chobham secured a scrum five metres out. As the Chobham pack churned their way to the line, Mawhood pounced for the try at the base. With the conversion good, Chobham went in at half-time 14-5 ahead.