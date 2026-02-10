Chobham won 40-26 at Ellingham & Ringwood in Regional Two South Central.
The first ten minutes were a mix of dropped balls, lost footing and scrums collapsing in the mud.
After a couple of missed lineouts by Chobham, Ellingham started to dominate possession and gained a foothold in the Chobham 22. Following some excellent ball retention from the forwards, they moved the ball left and good handling saw Archie Cockayne score a well-deserved opener in the corner. The try was unconverted, but the hosts led 5-0.
Chobham remained patient with Josh Macco, Pete McCain and Chris Love-Baker prominent in attack and Harrison Jones relentless in defence. Skipper Guy Mawhood was also beginning to get the better of the conditions with his astute game management.
A sustained period of Chobham possession carried them deep into Ellingham territory. The forwards pounded away, forcing Ellingham to persistently infringe and eventually an Ellingham player received a yellow card.
Chobham battered the Ellingham line with calmness and cohesion and eventually Jones burrowed over. Mawhood defied the conditions to convert and put Chobham 7-5 ahead.
Chobham were now taking control with superior power in the carry and aggression in defence. They were also winning the territory battle and with the conditions making it difficult for Ellingham to exit, Chobham secured a scrum five metres out. As the Chobham pack churned their way to the line, Mawhood pounced for the try at the base. With the conversion good, Chobham went in at half-time 14-5 ahead.
Ellingham, with the wind at their backs, began the second half well, pinning Chobham back with their kicking game and driving a lineout powerfully into the Chobham 22. Several minutes of ball retention from the Ellingham forwards followed and eventually skipper Veneroso, freshly back in the fray after his yellow card, showed superb footwork to beat multiple defenders and score under the posts. Frost kicked the extras to make it 14-12.
With the pressure building, Chobham put together an excellent passage of play from the kick off. Smothering defence, accuracy at the breakdown and good game management was starting to create gaps in the Ellingham defence. Fly half Tommy Reed was now looking dangerous and his second break in quick succession saw him burst through the midfield defence and put Mawhood under the posts for a clinical score. With the skipper again adding the extras, Chobham led 21-12.
More suffocating Chobham defence and a trademark break from Mawhood took Chobham deep into Ellingham territory. Gus Hargan deftly put McCain through a hole and he charged under the posts with a flourish. Mawhood’s conversion made it 28-12.
Mawhood sliced through the Ellingham defence from the kick-off and put Rhys Tulk away for another converted try to make it 35-12.
Chobham’s power and precision was taking its toll on the Ellingham defence. After Oli Guy got within inches of the line, the ball was recycled and Hewson put Macco over in the corner to make it 40-12 with ten minutes left.
Guy was sent to the sin bin for not releasing the ball at the breakdown, and from the resulting penalty Fraser bundled over for a well-deserved try which Frost converted to make it 40-19. Ellingham scored another try late on, which Frost converted.
Chobham will host Tottonians in Regional Two South Central on Saturday.
By Jonathan Williamson
