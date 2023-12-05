CHOBHAM have reached the midway point of the Regional Two Thames season with an impressive record of seven wins courtesy of a 32-19 victory at Watford club Fullerians last Saturday (December 2).
The Scarlet & Golds are in sixth place in the 12-team division after 11 games, having made the step up this year as Counties One Surrey/Sussex champions.
But while Chob dominated the first half in Hertfordshire and led 29-0 at the interval, standards dropped in the third quarter and the hosts battled back.
Harry Norman-Walker, the villagers’ director of rugby, said: “That really was the cliché ‘a game of two halves’.
“We managed the first half really well and proved to ourselves the potential and ability we have as a squad.
“The opening 20 minutes of the second half is becoming a bad habit we need to break.
“But I was pleased that when adversity struck we got together as a team and finished the game in style.”
Head coach Robbie Kennard said: “I really enjoyed watching two teams go at each other with contrasting styles of play.
“In the first half we were excellent and played some really good rugby.
“We looked after possession well and really caused them some issues with our ability to move the ball.
“The second half was littered with the whistle and full credit to Fullerians and their pack. They played in the right areas and to their obvious strengths.
“We were frustrated and have work-ons for the second half of the season. But I’m really pleased we’re in the top half of the table at this point.”
Forwards coach Chris Kent added: “Another win on the road puts us middle of the table at the halfway mark of the season, exactly where we said we wanted to be, so congratulations to all the players.
“A few weeks ago our standard slipped drastically and we asked ourselves for a reaction as a playing squad, something we delivered on this week.
“Fullerians bought a great challenge at the scrum but our tight five continued to step up and provide a solid platform.
“The line-out was greatly improved in attack and is close to being the defensive threat it was last season.
“We still have an issue with focus and discipline in the first 20 minutes of the second half, where we have conceded most points this season by some way.
“If we can find a solution to this for the second half of season, Fowlers Wells will continue to be a great place to spend your Saturday afternoons.”
And skipper Guy Mawhood said: “The boys were class in the first half.
“We focused on defence in the past few weeks at training and to go in at the break with no points conceded was really pleasing to see.
“We matched our defence with our attack, scoring four well-worked tries.
“We were pleased with our first-half performance.
“In the second half we lost Godz [Sam Goddard] early which was a huge blow for us because he was immense in the first half.
“Cracks started to appear in our defence but only through some good attack did Fullerians manage to get over the line.
“Considering we spent about 30 minutes defending in the second half and only conceded 19 points, it shows that our defence is coming on.
“But we’ve still got a long way to go.
“Overall it was a tale of two halves and we managed to come out on top.
“It was another good win on the road, another a good five points away from home.”