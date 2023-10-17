Chobham’s under-14 girls started their rugby season in style – by winning the Guildfordians Girls’ Festival Cup.
Villagers’ manager James Turner said: “This was a competitive festival with teams from far and wide across three age groups.
“The girls won their pool matches, beating Pulborough, Eastleigh/Winchester and Old Reigatians.
“This led to a semi-final against Horsham which the girls won by four tries to one to set up a final against Tonbridge.
“The opposition were quick to the ruck and, frustratingly, held up a couple of try attempts, but our girls powered on and took the game 3-1.”
The cup was presented by England scrum-half Leanne Infante and Harlequins and England sevens player Heather Cowell.