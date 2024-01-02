Chobham director of rugby Harry Norman-Walker says they can take nothing for granted when they face strugglers Aylesbury in Regional Two Thames on Saturday (January 6, 2024).
The Scarlet & Golds, who hold fifth spot in the table, visit the ninth-placed Buckinghamshire outfit, who have suffered ten defeats this season.
And Norman-Walker said: "We go into the first weekend of 2024 sitting fifth in Regional Two Thames.
"We face Aylesbury who have not had a win since the opening game of the season. But head coach Robbie Kennard and the coaching team know we canont rest on our laurels as Aylesbury have experience at level six, and playing at their ground will be a tough ask for us.
"The following two weeks will be a different story as we first host second-placed Belsize Park and then travel to top-of-the-table Amersham & Chiltern.
"Ten points from these three games will probably put us in a safe top-half-finish prediction.
"By the end of the month we expect to see the return from injury of dynamic and elusive full-back Tommy Reed, young tighthead prop Josh Macco, back-row machines Magnus Barber and George McPherson, second row Bruce Stewart, wing Ollie Blackmur and centre Joe Handley.
"These seven and the nine other squad players due to return after holidays or work commitments mean that the squad is looking very healthy going into this important stage in the season.
"During 2023-24 we have seen 11 players gain their first cap. Seven of them were under 21. This is really exciting for our future."
And of the club's women, Norman-Walker said: "They have turned a corner after a tough start to the season.
"They are confident the second half of the season will see a number of upsets for them, starting with top-of-the-table Thamesians at home on Sunday (January 7).
"Neal Kennedy has developed a 15-player game now and the squad is going from strength to strength, assisisted by Lee Paine and George Joubert."
Chob's veteran men, the Martyrs, host Weybridge Vandals Owls on Saturday in the annual Viking Cup, played in memory of Shaun Matthew, a stalwart for both clubs.