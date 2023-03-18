CHOBHAM are champions of rugby’s London & South East Division Counties One Surrey/Sussex.
The Scarlet & Golds secured the crown on Friday (17 March), thanks to nearest challengers Old Tiffinians’ 38-34 defeat to Twickenham.
That result meant Tiffs finished their campaign as runners-up.
Table-topping Chobham still have one game to play, at home to Old Walcountians on Saturday (25 March).
Had Tiffs beaten Twickenham, the Surrey Heath men would have taken the title by overcoming Walcountians.
