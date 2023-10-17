SAM DAVIES has joined the elite band of players to have made 50 first XV appearances for Chobham.
The centre reached the milestone in the Regional Two Thames encounter with table-topping Amersham & Chiltern at Fowlers Wells last Saturday (October 14).
Davies kicked a conversion in the Scarlet & Golds’ 51-12 defeat – but the scoreline could not take the gloss off his big day.
Neil Whittington, Chob’s communications manager, said: “Sam made his debut for the first XV against Battersea Ironsides in London Two South West on September 14, 2019 – a 28-5 loss at Fowlers Wells.
“He’d joined the club as a five-year-old and played mini and junior rugby for the club.
“Sam represented Surrey at under-18 level and, more recently, played for the county’s senior men’s team.
“He is currently a Harlequins community coach and is also Chobham under-14s’ coach.
“Sam has now scored 67 points this season and is well on his way to being the club’s 2023-24 top scorer.”
While Davies was reaching his half-century of appearances, making his debut for promoted Chob against Amersham & Chiltern was Shaun Buchan.
Harry Norman-Walker, the villagers’ director of rugby, said: “Shaun made his debut as front-row cover, having played for the past few years in New Zealand.
“He is an ex-Chobham youth and has returned to the club as a far more rounded player who adds strength to the pack.
“Unfortunately we had three props unavailable for the match, all of whom could’ve made a big difference to the pack if head coach Robbie Kennard had had the option of selecting them.”
Norman-Walker showered praise on Amersham & Chiltern for the light work they made of his charges.
He said: “Huge credit to Amersham & Chiltern who showed us the quality that is expected to compete at Level Six week in, week out.
“Not only were we poor in defence and dropped off tackles, in attack we didn’t protect the pill and hence lost out.
“It’s an 80-minute game and we need to learn to build a try as opposed to thinking we can score from every move.
“Huge credit to Sean Bellion at tighthead prop for the first time and to Pete MCain – they both lasted 80 minutes.
“Our scrum held their own in a game where we expected to be totally dominated.
“We’ve got a lot to address in training this week and we look forward to the trip to Grasshoppers in the league on Saturday (October 21).”
Kennard added: “It was a tough day at the office against Amersham & Chiltern and a real welcome to Level Six rugby.
“We made a lot of mistakes in possession and all credit to Amersham & Chiltern because they took advantage and were clinical.
“We’ll lick our wounds and look to bounce back this week when we play Grasshoppers.
“I fully expect to see a reaction from the group.”
Isleworth-based Grasshoppers have won only one of their six league games so far.
After five successive defeats, they got the better of Belsize Park 11-10 under the Syon Lane floodlights last Friday (October 13).