THE best and worst of Chobham were on display last Saturday, according to the club’s director of rugby Harry Norman-Walker.
The Scarlet & Golds were 34-31 winners at Londoners Grasshoppers in Regional Two Thames.
But it was a roller-coaster ride of emotions before they took the honours.
Chobham were 22-3 ahead at half-time in Isleworth.
However, they then found themselves 31-27 behind until a last-gasp try earned them victory.
And Norman-Walker said: “We saw the best and worst of Chobham at Grasshoppers.
“We dominated the set piece and saw a first half that had the hosts on the back foot time and time again.
“The second half saw us wanting but our pack’s dominance was rewarded with a last-minute try.
“Our backs need to improve their deliverables as again they were shown up by the pack.
“We have this weekend off for the Rugby World Cup final.
“But the following Saturday sees us hosts to high-flying Hemel Hempstead.
“We’ll need a game-winning performance from one to 15.
“But we do have the ability in our squad to get a win after the break.”
Villagers’ head coach Robbie Kennard echoed Norman-Walker’s comments.
Kennard said: “It was a game of two halves for us.
“We played really well in the first half, getting into shape and playing multi-phase rugby.
“Grasshoppers came back at us in the second half and played in the right areas.
“After going behind, it was a huge effort from our lads in what was overtime.
“We dug in, showed huge character and got what we felt like was the deserved win.”
The result moved Chob up to sixth place in the table.
Meanwhile, Gina Lee has been named Chobham Women’s captain.
Norman-Walker said: “She’s a fly-half who’s converted from the round-ball game.
“She’s shown herself to be a natural leader and motivator of her fellow players in the past three seasons.
“Congratulations Gina and best of the luck for the rest of the season.”
Lee kicked a conversion as her side were thumped 48-12 at Sudbury, Suffolk, last Sunday in Women’s National Challenge One South East (North).
Charlotte Vosakiwaiwai and Kat Robbings scored a try apiece for the Scarlet & Golds, who are still looking for their first win of the term.