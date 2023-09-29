CHOBHAM recovered from a poor opening spell to beat third-placed Aylesbury 50-32 at Fowlers Wells last Saturday in Regional Two Thames.
The result of the 12-try thriller delighted hosts’ director of rugby Harry Norman-Walker, who described the match as their toughest since the pandemic.
He said: “Our squad was stronger than the one we named for the Marlow game the previous week, with the return of several more-established players among the nine changes to the starting line-up.
“Returning were prop Reece Finnerty, back rows George McPherson and Dan Benton, captain Guy Mawhood at scrum-half and Joe Mousley on the wing.
“Excitingly, a youth player debuted on the wing after his game for the Welsh Exiles the previous week – 17-year-old Noah Jenkins.
“He gave such a mature performance, and seeing him put Aylesbury’s bullocking back row Kazeem Olayinka on his backside was my highlight of the day.
“Second row Bruce Stewart also made his debut for the first XV. He joined us last season but due to his job had not been available until now.
“Back row Justin Rowland and Nieem Khan were on the bench.
“The game was probably our toughest since Covid.
“Aylesbury’s pack was so dominant and their scrum was very powerful.
“They had a very well-organised line-out and it took some serious tactics for us to stay in the game and allow our stronger backs to gain control.
“In open play, the packs were equal to each other.”
Aylesbury controlled the early play, and a penalty put them in front.
The visitors went into double figures on ten minutes when their efficient line-out set up a series of phases before their hooker crossed the line next to the posts for a try that was converted.
Norman-Walker said: “Our supporters thought they were watching a replay of the loss at Marlow. The powerful visiting pack dominated us for the opening quarter and it took a great performance from us to stay in the game.”
The villagers got on to the scoreboard after 15 minutes, when a high tackle just inside their own half allowed Sam Davies to open his account for the day with a penalty.
Aylesbury added another converted try. But Chobham responded when great hands saw the ball go from right to left and Josh Sheppard touched down in the corner. Davies added the extras.
Norman-Walker said: “Two minutes later, Sheppard let himself down and was yellow-carded for being offside at a ruck and kicking the ball out.
“But this seemed to be the catalyst for the fightback, because when down to 14 men we scored two tries.”
The first was a converted score by Davies, who ran the ball from within his own half.
Five minutes later, a great penetrating run down the wing by Jenkins set up the first of four rucks that resulted in Sam Goddard scoring a try that was converted.
Just before the turnaround, Aylesbury grabbed another try to close the gap to 24-22.
Norman-Walker said: “The relief of leading considering the total dominance of the visitors’ pack gave us a great positive attitude.”
However, Aylesbury opened the second-half scoring with a try, and the next ten minutes saw their pack dominate the scrum and Chobham neutralise it through their backs.
Then Benton crossed after a quick tap penalty.
Norman-Walker felt that by this point Chobham were in the ascendancy.
An Aylesbury clearance was taken by Mousley in the home side’s half and the ball went to John Rumsey, who passed to Mawhood.
He chipped through from halfway and recovered his own ball, running it under the posts for a try that was converted.
Soon, Olayinka was sin-binned for a trip – and Chob went the length of the field to score what Norman-Walker considered “one of the most comical tries in a long time”.
He said: “Having overturned a Chobham attack on the try line, Aylesbury decided to run it from behind their own lines.
“Davies scragged their number 12. And as the visiting player popped the ball to his support, Davies caught it and dropped down for his second try. He then converted.”
From the restart, Stewart ran the ball back into the guests’ 22 and passed to Benton, who ran in for his second touchdown. Davies majored.
The final try of the game came from another dominant Aylesbury scrum, which set them up for multiple rucks that Chobham defended well.
But the villagers gave away a penalty and Aylesbury’ fly-half took a quick tap and scored.
Norman-Walker said: “This weekend we travel to high-flying Belsize Park and on October 14 we host top-of-the-table Amersham & Chiltern.
“Both games are going to be really tough for us – but beating Aylesbury has given us the confidence to front them up.”