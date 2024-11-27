Woking earned a National League point with a goalless draw at home to Southend United on November 26.
It was a chilly night and the Shrimpers got the game underway. The Cards’ first chance came to Charley Kendall in the second minute. He battled hard to beat his man and get off a volley from distance which went just wide.
In the eighth minute a Max Dyche clearance was charged down by Pepple and the ball fell to Bonne, who was one-on-one against Will. He produced a brilliant one-handed save to deny the visitors an opener.
The Cards went up the other end and formed a chance of their own when a neat move around the box resulted in a Dion Kelly-Evans shot on the near side which flew narrowly over the bar.
The game settled down, with both teams trying to control possession. Southend fashioned a nice opportunity when Josh Walker went in behind and dragged back to a waiting Pepple, who dragged his effort inches wide of the far post.
Southend began to build pressure and Oli Coker picked up a loose ball before launching a volley wide. But the referee pulled the game back for a free kick in a threatening position. The free kick beat the Woking wall and went narrowly wide of the near post.
Judge whipped in a low ball that found Deon Moore on the far side, but his shot was down the throat of an untroubled Andeng-Ndi.
Midway through the half the game calmed down, with it turning into a bit of a battle in all areas.
Woking kept up their high press, causing the Shrimpers trouble when trying to play through the Cards.
The Shrimpers began to dive into challenges late in the half, with the Cards starting to see more of the ball. But they were unable to fashion any real chances.
After one additional minute the referee brought the first half to a close, with both sides needing to be more threatening to create a breakthrough.
A late challenge on Alan Judge from an already booked Cav Miley saw the referee brandish a second yellow and send him for an early shower, reducing the Shrimpers to ten men. The free kick was played in to Ward on the far side, who flashed a shot just wide of the far post.
The man advantage began to pay off for the Cards, who were dominating the ball in the Southend half. Alan Judge began to take the game by storm, being the central point for every Woking move and showing off his vast range of passing ability.
Woking were beginning to dominate, with a flurry of crosses going in from each side. Ward teed up Judge nicely on the edge of the box but his effort rolled into the arms of Andeng-Ndi.
Dion Kelly-Evans intercepted a Southend clearance and played Ward through on the far side. Ward beat his man with pace and delivered a delightful ball into the box which was met by the head of Deon Moore, who could only direct his header wide of the post.
Jack Stretton was immediately into the action when he picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box, shifted it wide and smashed a shot goalwards which Shrimpers keeper Andeng-Ndi could only parry away.
With a quarter of an hour to go the Southend fans roared for a penalty after Ward won the ball cleanly off their attacker. The ball was played long and picked up by Stretton, who slipped in Kendall, but the danger was averted by a strong tackle from Harry Taylor.
Late on in the game Woking were trapping the Shrimpers in their own half but were unable to create any breakthroughs with the abundance of possession they had.
With the referee adding on six minutes the Cards went on searching for a winner, trying to work the ball wide to deliver into the box.
In the 95th minute a recycled corner met the head of Max Dyche and the ball dropped promisingly to Tom Leahy, who could only direct his volley inches over the bar. With that the referee brought the affair to a close with a point apiece.
Attendance 2,424.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Kelly-Evans (Beautyman 68), Odusina, Dyche, Chicksen, Ward, Andrews, Akinola, Judge (Gorman 85), Moore (Stretton 68), Kendall (Leahy 78). Substitutes not used: Webber, Harries, Anderson.
Southend: Andeng-Ndi, Scott-Morriss, Ralph, Crowther, Bonne, Walker (Appiah-Forson 82), Taylor, Miley, Pepple (Husin 51), Morton, Coker (Bridge 82). Substitutes not used: Jeacock, Wind, Waldron, Moncur.