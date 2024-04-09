Westfield maintained their play-off challenge but were fortunate to emerge with the points after a lacklustre display in a 2-1 home win against Guernsey.
In truth the visitors rarely threatened and were happy to sit back for long periods, but such was the home side’s inability in front of goal it seemed that the visitors’ opener on 74 minutes, when Sam Murray walked the ball into an empty net, would be enough to seal the points.
However Westfield sprang to life and Manolis Gogonas replied two minutes later with a 20-yard piledriver before Tobi Adaje, on as a substitute, hit the winner in the 80th minute before a crowd of 205.
Both of Westfield’s play-off rivals also won, Raynes Park Vale scoring in injury time to secure a 3-2 success at Ascot United and Southall beating Leatherhead 1-0 at home.
They remain four and three points clear of Westfield, who have a game in hand on each of them but face a tough trip to second-placed Marlow on Saturday.
Westfield manager Ian Selley said: “It was a frustrating game. The pitch has gone very bobbly, which doesn’t help, but we were very poor in the first half. There was no tempo to the game and we were very sloppy.
“At half-time I said to the lads ‘Do you actually want to get in the play-offs?’. The first half performance was as if we were not really that bothered, which was a bit frustrating.
“We came out in the second half and it was still very scrappy, but going a goal behind did us a little bit of a favour, it sort of kick-started us a little bit.
“We had a bit more drive going forward, and fair play to the boys they got back into it and scored two very good goals.”
Selley felt the long wait for Westfield to score was down to a combination of Guernsey’s defensive tactics and his side’s initial approach.
He said: “They put a lot of bodies behind the ball and when they were clearing it we had three centre-halves who weren’t picking anybody up.
“We didn’t really move the ball quick enough, we didn’t really get in behind. The only time we looked a threat was when we went that little bit longer.
“At half-time we said we’re going to get more joy just going in behind. Just smash it in there and we’ll get the second phase of play.
“It was all about getting the points. It was probably a very dreary, dull game to watch from our supporters’ point of view.
“But hats off to the boys, they were much better in the last 20 minutes and I’m glad for Tobi. We were on his case all the time about his work rate but he came on in the second half and he made the difference with a great goal to put us 2-1 up.”
With five games to go Selley feels his side need to show sharpness in front of goal to grab one of the two play-off places still within reach.
He said: “I think it’s just taking our chances. We always seem to create between six and ten chances per game. I’m not worried too much about playing Barcelona-style but I think it should be important that we put the ball in the back of the net.”
Westfield travel to Fleet Town in the Aldershot Senior Cup on Thursday. Selley said: “I might even get a little bit of a run-out myself just to make the numbers up!”