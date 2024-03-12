Woking boosted their National League survival hopes with a smash-and-grab win at play-off chasing Altrincham last Saturday.
Ricky Korboa's stoppage-time strike at The J.Davidson Stadium earned the Cards a priceless 1-0 win in Greater Manchester, their third win on the bounce in the Vanarama National League.
It lifts the rejuvenated Surrey outfit up to 17th position, and a clear three points above the relegation places.
The Robins were on top in the first half and it took a flying save from Woking goalkeeper Will Jääskeläinen to keep out midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke's 20-yard free-kick as it headed towards the top corner in the 15th-minute.
But the hosts were unable to make their dominance count in a flat opening period – with a snatched shot by Woking midfielder Curtis Edwards and a wayward long-range effort from Altrincham striker Alex Newby in first half stoppage time rare highlights.
Woking came out stronger in the second period. Two vital blocks by Alty defenders from Isaac Marriott and Lewis Baines efforts kept the scores level, and Cards midfielder Jermaine Anderson fired just over the bar.
The Cards then came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock in the 78th minute when a deflected shot by Korboa was tipped on to the bar by Robins keeper Ethan Ross. The ball looked certain to drop for Woking’s Charley Kendall to head into an empty net, only for Lewis Banks to execute a spectacular goalline clearance.
But just as the game looked to be winding down to a scoreless draw, the Cards silenced the home crowd.
From an Altrincham corner, Woking cleared their lines and substitute Kevin Berkoe measured a pass to perfection for Ricky Korboa to latch on to and burst clear before finishing past Ethan Ross.
There was no way back for the Robins, and the Cards brought all three points back south.
The win delighted Woking manager Doyle after injuries to key players and the recall of defender Max Dyche by Northampton.
He said: "It’s such a massive win today just with all the circumstances, the injuries that have gone against us and people being called back and very important players for us as well.
“Timi Odusina got a train up from London to Manchester yesterday and we put him straight in – he hadn’t kicked a ball! What a performance from him, considering he’s not been well and not trained. He exemplified us as a team today.”
Doyle added Korboa’s late winner was a “just reward” after his side missed a litany of great chances in the second half.
“Ricky felt something was going to fall for him because he was just on the shoulder all the time, and as the game went on he was getting stronger and stronger and scored a brilliant goal.”
The head coach picked Dion Kelly-Evans as his man of the match for his selfless man-marking of Robins’ danger man Conn-Clarke.
“He was absolutely brilliant and he goes unnoticed, but for me he was man of the match today because he sacrificed himself for the team.”