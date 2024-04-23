Sheerwater twice came from behind and snatched victory with virtually the last kick. The hero was George Chandler, in only his second appearance. A Zac Jervis corner was flicked on by Louis McGrane and Elliot York kept the ball alive with a downward header, allowing Chandler to hit a shot into the ground which then bounced into the roof of the net to spark wild celebrations. Cobham re-started play and the referee then blew for full-time.