Man of the match Keihlan Watson scored six tries as Woking won 79-17 against Croydon at Byfleet recreation ground on Saturday.
It was a grey day and the attraction of Six Nations matches kept spectators away and reduced both squads to the bare minimum 15 players.
After ten minutes of grind in the middle Woking number nine Matt Ralph fired a long pass to Mark Rose at fly-half, and with one more long relay into the hands of Keihlan Watson, Croydon's vulnerability was revealed.
Without anyone with the pace to match Woking's full-back, a quick try was scored and converted to make it 7-0. A rapid repeat of the tactic from the restart increased the lead to 12-0.
Croydon realised they had to keep the ball in hand and ground Woking down to their try line with short runs and keeping the ball close. After sustained pressure Woking leaked a try from a five-metre scrum and it was 12-7.
Injuries reduced both sides to 14 men which, although keeping the numbers even, increased the space for Woking’s backline flyers. Another three tries before half-time took the score to 29-7 at the interval.
The second half started with another Croydon player leaving the field to make it 14 v 13, and with Woking’s Carl Jacobz at 13 and winger Charlie Goddard determined not to let Keihlan score all the tries, the scene was set for a display of ruthless try scoring around the edges.
Croydon were flagging trying to defend the wings and the Woking pack were recycling well in the middle, with Josh Claydon a handful. Croydon put their effort into attacking and clawed back two tries in the last ten minutes.
It wasn’t enough to prevent a thumping final score for Woking: 79-17. Man of the match was Keihlan Watson with six tries!