William Haggas has certainly trained some impressive three-year-olds in his illustrious training career, and in Finalise it looks like they have unearthed another gem.
Having finished twice in her first two starts over rules, the filly opened her account with an extremely majestic performance at Kempton Park.
Leading from the front under Cieren Fallon, he increased the tempo at the two furlong pole before pulling clear a furlong from home to destroy the field and win by 12 lengths.
The rider of the night honours went to Hector Crouch who bagged a double after steering Tierra Del Toro and Royal Bodyguard to victory.
The two-year-old Tierra Del Toro made a promising debut at Southwell after finishing clear of the rest of the field behind eventual winner May Angel. After remaining prominent throughout, Crouch pressed the leader four furlongs out. Although hanging right inside the final furlong the horse kept on well to score by two lengths to justify starting price odds of 4/9.
Crouch made it two for the night on another winning favourite after taking the 1m nursery handicap on Royal Bodyguard in the 1m nursery handicap by a length from Loblolly.
The Kodi Bear colt has improved with each run and looked suited by the extra furlong when finishing third on his nursery debut at Newmarket 11 days ago.
In a small field of just four runners, Crouch dropped the horse at the rear of the field, before making headway a furlong out to surge clear inside the final furlong to score by a length.
Houdini Miss has been going the right way after a good second in a nursery at Southwell.
In the opener the two-year-old was shaken up by Jack Mitchell to go on and win by one and three quarter lengths after putting the race to bed inside the final furlong.
There was a big surprise in the 7f novice stakes when Lord Britain got his head in front for the first time in on only his second start at odds of 33-1.
Under promising claimer Tommie Jakes, the two-year-old had improved from his debut at Southwell where he finished fifth of eight.
Always remaining prominent and leading a furlong out, under Jakes he just did enough to hold on to win by a length for Newmarket trainer Ismail Mohammed.
The winning ride made up for the disappointment of Jakes who was one of five jockeys who received mandatory ten-day bans for ignoring requests to stop after a false start.
The London Mile Series Qualifier went to the Simon Dow trained Port Road. Although the four-year-old gelding has been a consistent performer, he was still awaiting to break his maiden tag.
At the 15th time of asking, he has finally shed that tag after coming through late to take the 1m contest by a neck.
Owners Roudee Racing will remember August 20, 2025, for a long time after Soldier Star claimed the 7f handicap with claimer Liam Wright aboard.
A previous C&D winner from a 3lb higher mark in March, the three-year-old gelding was always doing enough and appreciated the step back in trip and return to Kempton to score by a neck from Me Tarzan.
Earlier in the day, the same owners scored with Ruby’s Angel in the last race of the day on the opening day of the Ebor meeting at York.
By Peter Moore
