All eyes on day one of the Big Ascot Food & Wine Racing Weekend were firmly fixed on debutant Raaheeb in the Class Three maiden.
The Shadwell home bread two-year-old colt didn't disappoint by more than living up to the hype to score by one and a quarter lengths with Jim Crowley aboard for Owen Burrows.
The Sea The Stars juvenile is a brother to Group One winners Baaeed and Hukum and the mind trust behind Shadwell's operation, including owner Sheikha Hissa, descended on Ascot to see if their newcomer could impress.
They certainly went away very impressed with his debut performance. There was little cause for concern after the horse which has a perfect pedigree tracked the leaders before pulling well clear of his six rivals.
Champion jockey Oisin Murphy stretched his lead at the top of the jockey's championship after bringing up a double on the card.
Hugo Palmer’s two-year-olds have been in fine form all season with the Malpas trainer currently running at a strike rate of 19 per cent.
Watcha Snoop made a promising start when finishing second of nine at Newmarket a couple of weeks ago by doing his best work late on.
That experience has helped the two-year-old who went on to score in the restricted novice stakes with Murphy in the saddle unchallenged.
The Irishman quickly doubled up on the day after steering Shout to victory in the main race of the day, the Class Two Ascot Iron Stand Membership Handicap Stakes.
Twice a winner as a two-year-old, he got back on track when seventh of 16 in a handicap at Goodwood from a poor draw.
Despite getting bumped at the start, Murphy held the horse up in midfield before making steady headway to go on to lead and win readily for the Gail Brown Racing team and bring up the champion jockey’s 102nd winner of the season.
The opening race of the afternoon for female jockeys went to the experienced Brodie Hampson on Walsingham to give Hampson just her second winner at Ascot and seventh of the campaign and make it three wins in a row for the David O’Meara-trained five-year-old.
Another debutant who took the eye was El Vamos who swept past long-time leader Maneuver to score for Billy Loughnane for Newmarket handler George Boughey. The filly is a half-sister to Stop The Cavalry and certainly appreciated the cut in the ground.
By Peter Moore
