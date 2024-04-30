A second-half equaliser earned the point Guildford City needed to ensure survival in the Combined Counties Premier Division South as they drew 1-1 at home to Epsom & Ewell.
Guildford would have had to lose by at least three goals to be in danger, but Epsom started brightly and an early shot sailed over the bar. On 15 minutes Adam Longman acted sharply to tip over an Epsom effort, and a minute later the visitors went ahead when Sirak Negassi thumped past the diving Longman from 15 yards.
Guildford responded positively but no penalty was awarded by referee Ian Lane when Owen Sims went down. This spurred City on and Sims volleyed just wide.
Longman saved a close-range Epsom header but on 36 minutes the home side created three chances. Rayyan Adam’s header was tipped on to the bar and over, Sims’ effort from the corner hit a post, and from a scramble Tolu Ajayi-Obe's effort was saved for a further corner. This time Ajayi-Obe's header hit the bar. Just before the break Ben Mitchell’s 20-yarder was pushed round the post by O’Donovan.
Manager Tristan Rees introduced Shane Johnson and Darnell Ramsey for the second period. As the hour approached Johnson headed back across goal when he might have been more direct.
Jamie Hilton passed to the overlapping Sims, whose powerful cross shot narrowly missed the far post, then James Glover headed just wide from a set-piece.
City’s much-needed goal arrived on 71 minutes. Ben Mitchell took possession just outside the box, drove forward and despite defensive pressure shot past O’Donovan.
With ten minutes remaining a high ball nearly bounced over O’Donovan with Anthony Ogbanufe lurking. As the final whistle approached Sims’ free kick was palmed away. There were no late dramas and the point kept City up.
By Barry Underwood