Free summer sports and activity sessions are returning for Surrey Heath’s young people.
Surrey Heath Borough Council is bringing back these popular sessions for children and teenagers across the borough.
Taking place throughout the summer holidays, the programme offers a wide range of fun and engaging activities designed to help children stay active, build confidence and try something new.
Sessions will be led by experienced coaches and delivered at locations across Surrey Heath.
Funded by Places Leisure Camberley and delivered in partnership with Playball and a number of local sports clubs, the programme provides a safe, inclusive and supportive environment for children of all abilities to get involved.
Cllr Morgan Rise, the portfolio holder for the environment and recreation at Surrey Heath Borough Council, said: “We are delighted to once again offer free summer sports and activity sessions for young people living in Surrey Heath.
“These sessions provide a fantastic opportunity for children to stay active during the holidays, learn new skills and have fun with others in their community.
“We’re proud to work with our partners to deliver such a varied and exciting programme across the borough.”
Participating clubs include Camberley Judo Club, Playball, Surrey Rams Basketball, Generation Gymnastics, Camberley Town Youth Football Club, Maximus Boxing Gym and Frimley Phoenix Cricket Club.
Whether a child is a budding athlete or simply keen to try something different, there is something for everyone in this year’s programme.
For full details and to book a place visit the Summer of Sport page on the Surrey Heath Borough Council website at www.surreyheath.gov.uk/campaigns/summer-sport
Sessions are only available to children and families living in Surrey Heath and address details will be required during the booking process. Applications from outside the borough will not be accepted
Spaces are limited and vary by session, so early booking is strongly recommended.
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