WOKING boss Darren Sarll has been named Vanarama National League manager of the month for November.
The ex-Stevenage gaffer scooped the award after guiding the Cards to an unbeaten run in the competition last month, when they recorded three wins and three clean sheets from their four fixtures.
A National League statement last Friday said: “Woking fans were hoping their team could make a play for the play-offs this season.
“They didn’t think they would be on the coattails of fancied Wrexham, Chesterfield and Notts County with Christmas on the horizon.
“It’s difficult to accept Darren Sarll only took over in March, such has been the club’s progress.
“The Cards were 16th when he got the job three months into 2022, and they ended last month fourth and full of confidence.
“They collected 24 points at home in the entirety of last season – by the end of last month, the side have almost matched that tally.
“Wins over the manager of the month’s old club Yeovil Town, Bromley and Boreham Wood kept the pressure up.
“Super recruitment in the form of Pádraig Amond, Rhys Browne and Reece Grego-Cox has turned the team into a force to be reckoned with.
“Only five sides have scored more goals than Woking, and Sarll has the club in its best shape for many years.”
For an exclusive interview with Sarll about the award, see the 22 December issue of the News & Mail.