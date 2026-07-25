Woking have signed defender Shadrach Ogie on a two-year deal following the expiry of his contract at Gillingham.
The 24-year-old arrives at the Laithwaite Community Stadium with a wealth of Football League experience and the versatility to operate at centre-back and full-back.
Ogie began his footballing journey with Hornchurch before joining Leyton Orient’s academy in 2018. He signed his first professional contract with the O’s in 2019 and went on to spent four seasons with the East London club, playing his part in their League Two title-winning campaign during the 2022-23 season.
Following promotion with Leyton Orient, Ogie joined League Two side Gillingham on a permanent transfer in July 2023. He enjoyed a three-year spell with the Gills before leaving this summer.
Ogie said: “I’m delighted to be here. From my conversations with the club, it was clear there was a real ambition about what everyone is working towards, and I knew it was something I wanted to be part of.
“It’s an exciting challenge for me and I’m looking forward to getting started, meeting the lads and giving everything I can for the supporters. Hopefully we can have a really positive season together.”
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Shadrach is a great fit for what we’re building at the club. He already has plenty of Football League experience, but is at a great age to keep getting better.
“Jermain Defoe played a big part in identifying and attracting the player to the club before his departure. His ability to play as a left-sided centre-back or at full-back gives us excellent balance, while his athleticism and quality in possession will be important attributes for us throughout the season.
“Our owner continues to provide fantastic support, and everyone at the club is ready and excited for the challenges ahead.”
By Callum Knowles
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