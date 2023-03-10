JIM Kellermann is looking for the Cards to do the double over his old club Chesterfield this weekend and strengthen their bid for a third-placed finished in the Vanarama National League.
The Woking midfielder described their win away to the Spireites last month as one of the best footballing nights of his life – and he is hoping to inflict further misery on his former employers at The Laithwaite Community Stadium on Saturday (12.30pm).
Kellermann told the News & Mail: “It’s going to be a big game. They’re all big games now until the end of the season.
“But it’s definitely one of those that we’ve got to look forward to in this little period, so it’ll be good. And hopefully the fans will come down and make it a great atmosphere.”
When the sides met in Derbyshire, the Cards made a magnificent display to triumph 3-1, Kellermann adding gloss with a superbly taken headed goal.
Asked about Woking’s scintillating first-half performance in that game, Kellermann said: “We just pressed them how they’ve never been pressed this season, and it did shock them a little bit. The way they play suited us down to the ground.”
Of his goal in that game, Kellermann said: “Hopefully that happens again on Saturday. It was one of the best feelings that I’ve had in football, and the win was one of the best nights. Everyone was singing off the same hymn sheet and everything was working.”
