Woking defender Caleb Richards has been voted the Cards Trust Player of the Month for January.
The 27-year-old featured in all of Woking’s Enterprise National League and Isuzu FA Trophy fixtures throughout the month and recorded his first assist in Woking’s 4-0 home win against Hartlepool United.
Richards has been ever-present so far this season, only missing 25 minutes of action when being substituted in a National League Cup game against West Ham United under-21s in August.
Richards will receive his award in the Geoff Chapple Lounge at Woking’s next home game.
