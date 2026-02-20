Woking Football Club have confirmed a new date for their rescheduled Enterprise National League fixture at home to Altrincham.
The match will now take place at the Laithwaite Community Stadium at 7.45pm on Tuesday, March 31.
Further information regarding ticket availability and matchday arrangements for the rescheduled match will be communicated through Woking’s official channels.
Anyone who had booked for the previously postponed fixture against Altrincham should email [email protected] to rearrange their booking.
