Woking Football Club are looking to add additional PA announcers to their roster, covering games on an ad hoc basis, working with the club’s current PA announcer.
No prior experience is necessary, just a strong core football knowledge and a willingness to learn. It is a voluntary position.
Successful applicants must be available for all Woking Football Club home fixtures across all competitions, starting with the Cards’ first home game of the 2026-27 National League season against Sutton United on Saturday, August 8.
Applicants must also be available to cover additional matches and competitions as required by the club.
Anyone who is interested in applying for the role should email [email protected] by 10am on Friday, July 31.
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