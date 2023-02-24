WOKING defender Dan Moss is excited to be facing his former club Yeovil Town in a Vanarama National League encounter at Huish Park today (Saturday).
The 22-year old is in his first season with the Cards, having joined from Championship side Millwall in the summer.
Previously, he enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Glovers during the first half of the 2021-22 season.
And Moss, who made 22 appearances for the Somerset outfit during Woking boss Darren Sarll’s time in charge of the Glovers, told the News & Mail: “It’s a game that I’m looking forward to.
“I spent the first half of last season there and really enjoyed my time with the gaffer.
“Yeovil was where my career really kickstarted.
“Hopefully I’ll see some familiar faces there. But, most importantly, I hope we bring the three points back from there at the end of it.
“They’ve still got a fair few players from last season, and they’re all quality players and really great people.
“They were a decent side when we played them at home this season [Woking won 1-0], so I know it’s going to be a tough game.”
For the full interview, see the 2 March issue of the News & Mail.