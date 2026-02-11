Woking Football Club have confirmed a new date for their rescheduled Enterprise National League fixture at home to Boreham Wood.
The match will now take place at the Laithwaite Community Stadium at 7.45pm on Tuesday, March 10.
The original fixture against Boreham Wood on Saturday, February 7, was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
Further information regarding ticket availability and matchday arrangements for the rescheduled match will be communicated through Woking’s official channels.
Anyone had booked hospitality for the previously postponed fixture against Boreham Wood should email [email protected] to rearrange their booking.
