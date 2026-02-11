Woking produced a professional performance to win 2-0 at Truro City in the National League.
Second-half goals from debutant Louis Flower and Jack Turner gave the Cards all three points in front of a crowd of 1,606 at Truro Sports Hub.
The Cards were quick out of the traps and thought they had taken an early lead in the second minute when Aiden O’Brien had the ball in the back of the net, but the goal was ruled out by the assistant referee.
Former Woking player Shaun Donnellan nearly put the ball in his own net on 16 minutes, but Truro keeper Aidan Stone managed to keep the ball out.
The visitors continued to push for an opener and Matt Ward delivered a dangerous cross into the box in the 42nd minute which was cleared for a corner. The resulting set piece found O’Brien, whose header was tipped over the bar by Stone.
Woking continued to press in the second half and Joe Gbode cut in on his right foot on 49 minutes, but his shot failed to test Stone.
O’Brien then tried his luck a minute later when he fired a shot towards goal which went just over the bar.
Cards boss Neal Ardley made a double change in the 65th minute, with Tariq Hinds and Josh Osude replacing Ward and Gbode.
Woking nearly took the lead two minutes later when Roy Syla’s corner found Chin Okoli, but Okoli’s volley was just off target.
Ardley made a triple change on 80 minutes, with Jamie Andrews, Turner and Flower replacing Syla, O’Brien and Olly Sanderson.
The Cards broke the deadlock in the 86th minute when Flower scored on his Woking debut with an acrobatic finish.
The visitors sealed the three points in stoppage time when Turner made it 2-0.
