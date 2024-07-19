A number of football heroes from across the Surrey area have been honoured at the annual Surrey FA grassroots awards.
Sheerwater secretary Trevor Wenden received a long service award for 50 years of service to football, Michael Lawrence received a long service award for 25 years at Westfield FC, Guildford City’s Elijah Taylor won the coach of the year male pathway award, and West Woking Women’s Katie Stephenson won the lioness award.
The Surrey Football Association hosted its annual grassroots awards at Thorpe Park, honouring the dedicated volunteers who make football in Surrey inclusive, safe, and enjoyable for all. The event celebrated the unsung heroes of local football while bidding farewell to a long-time pillar of the community.
The evening took on special significance as it marked the retirement of outgoing Surrey FA president Ray Lewis. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, the organisation introduced the Ray Lewis Award, with Lewis himself becoming its first recipient. This new accolade will annually recognise a volunteer who goes above and beyond their duties to foster the growth and improvement of football across Surrey.
Among the night's highlights were awards presented in various categories, acknowledging excellence in coaching, club management and officiating. The coaching awards spanned multiple pathways, with Nick Elgar (Woking Wolves) and Taylor (Guildford City FC) earning recognition in the disability and male categories respectively.
Other notable winners included the Surrey Premier County Football League as League of the Year, and David Simms as Match Official of the Year.
The evening also celebrated long service award winners.
As well as the awards won by Wenden and Lawrence, Alex Forbes of Guildford Saints won an award for 15 years of service.
As the curtain fell on the awards night, the Surrey FA reaffirmed its commitment to grassroots football and the volunteers who make it possible.