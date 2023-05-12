SKIPPER Josh Casey says Woking’s best league season in 25 years has whet his appetite for even greater success next term.
Casey, who has captained the Cards since 2018, told the News & Mail: “It was a fantastic achievement to finish fourth [in the Vanarama National League].
“And for us to be part of the most successful season for the club in 25 years is something that we can take immense pride from.
“Especially with the change of management [boss Darren Sarll took over in March 2022] and the building of a brand new team, it’s brilliant for us to have achieved what we achieved.
“It gives us real hunger and drive to build on that.
“We don’t want it to be a further 25 years before Woking have another season like that. We want to go and do that again next year – and go one better.”
When it was put to him that Woking, Wrexham and Notts County were the only sides to feature in both the league’s top five for most goals scored and fewest goals conceded, Casey paid tribute to the Cards’ management team and entire playing squad.
He said: “I don’t think we’ve ever been reliant on one XI. We’ve utilised the full breadth of our squad really well, and everyone is then filled with a hunger and thirst for more of that.
“We want more of those big occasions, big games, and matches where there’s a lot on the line, and hopefully it’s a springboard that we’ll use next season.”
