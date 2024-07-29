Woking travelled to Wiltshire for Saturday’s pre-season friendly against a Salisbury side promoted to National League South via the play-offs last season.
Michael Doyle made two changes to his side from the one beaten by Reading, with the trialist keeper replaced by Will Jaaskelainen and Timi Odusina replacing Ben Wynter.
The hosts had former Card Luke Wilkinson in their ranks, after he signed for them in June. He started the game on the bench, unlike former Wealdstone forward Craig Fasanmade, who started up front.
Two minutes in, Woking had the lead thanks to a thunderous strike from Charley Kendall. He gave Ryan Gosney no chance by powering the ball into the top corner.
Salisbury were precariously trying to play out from the back and when Lewis Walker caught a defender in possession, he had an opportunity to double the lead. He blazed over the stand however, losing his footing in the process.
After 34 minutes, Kendall broke the offside trap after an excellent ball over the top from Cian Harries. He lifted the ball over Gosney in goal to double his and the Cards’ tally.
On the stroke of half-time, another ball from Harries was this time brilliantly touched down by Dennon Lewis, who calmly slotted the ball past Gosney but the linesman’s flag went up for offside. Woking went into half-time with a deserved 2-0 lead, having played some effective football and scored two well-taken goals.
It took just four minutes into the second half for Woking to get a third. Quick thinking from Dale Gorman saw his free kick delivery bounce awkwardly, and a Salisbury defender shouldered the ball back to Ryan Gosney, who could only divert the ball into his own net.
However, the home side responded quickly when a through ball found Rafa Ramos through on goal, who lifted over Will Jaaskelainen to reduce the deficit. A trialist had the chance to restore Woking’s three-goal lead just a minute later, but after Lewis’ effort was saved, he was unable to convert the rebound.
A clinical break from the hosts reduced the deficit further after 63 minutes. This time, Josh Hedges was able to finish well past Jaaskelainen to give the hosts hope of completing a comeback.
Hedges did his best to level the game, giving the Cards a scare when his low strike just went wide of the mark. Then came a couple of decent chances for Woking trialists to score, first when the striker picked up the ball and tested Gosney low to his right. The second chance fell to a trialist winger, who cut inside but fired straight at the Salisbury keeper.
But Woking held on, completing a good runout against an attacking Salisbury side. They will host Gillingham on Saturday before the National League season kicks off a week later at Altrincham.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Moss (Trialist 59), Odusina, Harries, Dyche (Wynter 60), Lewis, Kelly-Evans (Andrews 40), Akinola (Anderson 60), Gorman (Jones 79), Kendall, Walker (Trialist 31).
Goals: Kendall (2 & 34), Gosney (own goal, 49).
Salisbury: Gosney, Somerton, Raguette, Leggett, Coppin, Jombati, Hedges, Dore, Lewis, McCreadie, Fasanmade.
Goals: Ramos (53), Hedges (63).
Attendance: 581.
By William Bewsey