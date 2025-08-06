Woking wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 win at home to AFC Bournemouth’s under-21 side.
The Cards welcomed a talented AFC Bournemouth under-21 side to the Laithwaite Community Stadium. Woking boss Neal Ardley’s side included the return of Jake Hyde to the bench, while Sam Ashford missed out.
The Cards made a good start and nearly took an early lead when Aiden O’Brien fired just over the bar from range, but the Irishman would break the deadlock after 13 minutes.
A through ball from Jack Turner was latched onto by O’Brien, who composed himself and slotted past Callan McKenna.
Much of Woking’s first half pressure came from crosses, with Matt Ward doing well to beat his man down the right-hand side and deliver an excellent ball to the awaiting Inih Effiong, but he got his header wrong and the ball flew wide.
Another cross, this time from Turner, went into a dangerous area and was met by Caleb Richards, but his effort flew over the crossbar minutes before O’Brien rattled the bar from range after good interplay between him and Effiong.
With eight changes made by the Cards in the second half, the game opened up slightly more, but AFC Bournemouth were unable to test Craig Ross or Mikey Verga.
Harry Beautyman fired right across the face of goal but was unable to find another attacker before substitute Josh Osude’s footwork opened up an opportunity to shoot, but McKenna held on after initially spilling his shot.
Chin Okoli had to deny Jonny Day a shooting chance with a strong tackle but Woking were comfortable victors.
Woking: Ross (Verga 75), Drewe (Parkes 84), Odusina (Tunji Akinola 60), Okoli, Richards (Hinds 56), Tim Akinola (Andrews 45), Turner, Ward (Hall 75), Beautyman, O’Brien (Hyde 60), Effiong (Osude 60).
By William Bewsey
