Woking produced an impressive performance to beat Tottenham Hotspur’s under-21 side 2-0 in a pre-season friendly at the Laithwaite Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Cardinals hosted a young Spurs side at the Laithwaite, as they looked for their third victory in four pre-season outings.
The Cards came out firing and seized the initiative early on. As Spurs held a high defensive line, the home side looked to play in behind down the flanks.
Jamie Andrews was the first to break the offside trap, but could only put his effort wide. Sam Ashford's persistence led to another chance, but once again the shot failed to hit the target.
Their pressure bore fruit shortly after the half-hour mark when captain Aiden O’Brien headed home an Aaron Drewe back-post cross for the opener.
Just six minutes later, Jack Turner doubled the lead, slotting home into the bottom corner from another Drewe cross.
Spurs under-21s were largely penned back during the first period, and were unable to create clear-cut chances as Woking’s energy and physicality paid dividends.
Tottenham knew they had to make changes at the break and returned with renewed intensity, making a string of substitutions that injected fluency into their play.
Oliver Irow was denied twice in quick succession by Woking keeper Craig Ross, who produced some fine stops to preserve his clean sheet.
On the counter, Ashford once again found himself through on goal, only to see his first effort well saved and the follow-up blocked on the line.
The Cards controlled the remainder of the game to secure their third victory of pre-season.
Woking: Ross, Drewe (Parkes 81), Akinola (Odusina 61), Okoli, Richards, Hinds (T Akinola 61), Turner, Andrews, Ward, O'Brien (c), Ashford.
Goals: O'Brien (31), Turner (36).
By Jonnie Green
