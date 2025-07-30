Woking slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Fulham under-21s in their penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer.
The hosts started brightly at Motspur Park, and after a deflected shot from Terrell Works forced a corner, Charlie Robinson headed just wide at the near post.
They took a deserved lead after just over 20 minutes when a cutback was well finished by Works into the bottom right-hand corner.
Fulham continued to shut the Cards out, nearly doubling their lead when Olly Sanderson’s blocked shot crept wide of the bottom corner. They did make it two when a slick passing move opened up the Woking defence, and Farhaan Ali Wahid dinked the ball over Cards keeper Craig Ross.
The hosts made it three when Sanderson headed home Ali Wahid’s cross into the top corner and past Ross’s despairing dive.
Woking started the second half in better fashion than the first, and Luke Hall tested Marco Underwood with a dipping volley.
The Cards won a penalty when a through ball found Inih Effiong, who was fouled by Underwood as he tried to round him. Effiong dusted himself down to find the bottom corner from the spot after 65 minutes.
Josh Osude then fired an audacious effort against the crossbar from the edge of the box.
Tariq Hinds then took the ball down, beat his man and drove into the box where he was just unable to pick out a team-mate.
Hinds then produced a superb low cross towards Tunji Akinola, who prodded into the bottom corner to make it 3-2 with less than ten minutes left.
A late Woking onslaught ensued with substitute Aiden O’Brien forcing a good save out of Underwood.
There was no time left for the Cards to equalise, but several players completed 90 minutes as a good test ended 3-2 to Fulham.
By William Bewsey
