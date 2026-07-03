Knaphill Football Club have announced the appointment of Josh Gallagher as first team coach.
Gallagher joins the Redding Way outfit with an outstanding reputation throughout the non-league game, having enjoyed success as a player and manager.
A former Raynes Park Vale manager, Gallagher guided the club to the Combined Counties Premier Division South title and promotion to Step 4, establishing himself as one of the most highly regarded young managers in Surrey football. He later went on to manage Chertsey Town at Step 3 level, further enhancing his reputation in the game.
Widely respected for his high standards, professionalism and ability to develop players, Gallagher has helped many footballers progress higher up the non-league pyramid throughout his coaching career.
Knaphill manager Mike Woolgar said: “Josh is someone I’ve known and respected for a long time. What he achieved at Raynes Park Vale speaks for itself and we’re incredibly fortunate to have someone of his calibre joining us.
“He brings high standards, professionalism and a proven track record of developing players, with many going on to play higher up the pyramid.
“What excites me most is that Josh has bought into the vision of the club. He sees what we’re trying to build at Knaphill, on and off the pitch, and shares our ambition to continue moving the club forward.
“His experience, leadership and passion for developing players will be a huge asset to everyone connected with Knaphill FC.”
Knaphill have announced that two key players will remain at the club for their 2026-27 Combined Counties Premier Division South campaign. Goalkeeper Harvey Keogh and forward Ross Murdoch have both agreed to stay with the Knappers for the new season.
Anyone who would like more information on Knaphill Football Club should visit the club’s website at: https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/knaphillfootballclub/ for further details.
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