Knaphill have announced several changes to the structure of the club’s committee.
James Carpenter has been elected as Knaphill’s chairman. Carpenter first became involved with the club at the start of the 2024-25 season, initially writing match reports and managing the club's social media before being invited onto the committee in the summer of 2025, where he has held the roles of media officer and club development officer, including leading on the club's Community Asset transfer application.
Matt Fance has been appointed as vice-chairman. Fance has been part of Knaphill FC since 2011 and has acted in many different roles since joining the club. He most recently served as football secretary.
Nick Croshaw continues in his role as club secretary, while Steve Hobbs joins the committee as registration secretary and Paul Hopkins joins as supporter liaison officer.
Mike Woolgar remains first-team manager and will look to build on this season’s sixth-place finish in the Combined Counties Premier Division South. Matt Pender and Andy Crombie are running the under-18s.
“Founded in 1924, this club has been part of this community for more than a century – and we have no intention of standing still,” said Carpenter.
“Seventh, sixth, a play-off final – the momentum is there, and this committee is here to push this club further up that table.
“But success for us isn't just measured in league positions. Knaphill FC belongs to the community, and everything we do will reflect that.
“We want every player, every supporter, everyone who walks through the gate to feel like they belong here. That's what we're building.
“If you would love to be part of your local football club – whether that's volunteering, supporting, or simply getting involved – we would love to hear from you. We are always looking for great people.”
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